Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,941 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Medtronic were worth $36,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $650,604,000 after buying an additional 3,492,192 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Medtronic by 78.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $717,143,000 after buying an additional 3,307,211 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,556,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 35.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,189,586 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $970,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,981 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,297.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,510,712 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $241,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,000 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Medtronic News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Medtronic from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.80.

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Medtronic Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of MDT stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.43. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.Medtronic's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Further Reading

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