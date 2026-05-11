Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 166.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,975,125.30. The trade was a 21.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total transaction of $1,115,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,511,734.37. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $560.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $487.30 and a one year high of $769.98. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $585.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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