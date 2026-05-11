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Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Warner Bros. Discovery logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Crossmark Global Holdings cut its Warner Bros. Discovery stake by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 57,060 shares and leaving it with 123,927 shares worth about $3.57 million.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming business remains a bright spot, with management saying the company has topped 140 million subscribers and calling HBO Max one of its most important assets.
  • The latest quarter was weighed down by weak earnings and large one-time charges, including a $2.8 billion Netflix termination fee, leading to a much larger-than-expected loss of $1.17 per share and a roughly $2.9 billion net loss.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,927 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,060 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,730.8% during the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Warner Bros. Discovery News

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 price target on Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Arete Research reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.25 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.36.

Get Our Latest Report on WBD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler sold 600,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $16,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 672,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,847,624.98. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $16,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 244,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,683,163.95. The trade was a 71.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,206,827 shares of company stock worth $230,674,025. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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