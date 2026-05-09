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Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 13,337 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
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Key Points

  • Crossmark Global Holdings trimmed its HSBC stake by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 13,337 shares and leaving it with 466,801 shares worth about $36.7 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but still constructive overall: HSBC has a Moderate Buy consensus rating with a $63.00 price target, though several firms have recently downgraded or held ratings.
  • HSBC’s recent news flow includes both positives and risks, from mortgage rate cuts and earnings optimism to a reported $400 million fraud-related loss that raises concerns about private-credit exposure and risk controls.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of HSBC.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 466,801 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,337 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in HSBC were worth $36,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "equal weight" rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, January 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC

More HSBC News

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock's fifty day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $80.83. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $94.79.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 16.06%.The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. HSBC's dividend payout ratio is currently 147.21%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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