Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 15,987 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,561 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 15,987 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS beat Wall Street expectations on Q1 earnings and revenue, reporting about $2.9 billion in profit, with improved Aetna profitability helping drive the upside. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, which investors are reading as a sign that the turnaround is gaining traction. CVS Raises 2026 Outlook As Shares Jump 9.8%

CVS beat Wall Street expectations on Q1 earnings and revenue, reporting about $2.9 billion in profit, with improved Aetna profitability helping drive the upside. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, which investors are reading as a sign that the turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages lifted price targets on CVS, including UBS to $100, Truist to $102, and Deutsche Bank to $92, reinforcing the view that recent operating improvements could support more upside from here.

Several brokerages lifted price targets on CVS, including UBS to $100, Truist to $102, and Deutsche Bank to $92, reinforcing the view that recent operating improvements could support more upside from here. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media reports highlighted improving Medicare Advantage metrics, better medical benefit ratios, and operational efficiencies, suggesting CVS’s health insurance business is moving back toward its longer-term margin targets.

Analysts and media reports highlighted improving Medicare Advantage metrics, better medical benefit ratios, and operational efficiencies, suggesting CVS’s health insurance business is moving back toward its longer-term margin targets. Positive Sentiment: Commentary from investors and media noted that CVS’s prescription volume and pharmacy operations remain solid, while biosimilar and AI initiatives may support long-term cost control and affordability efforts.

Commentary from investors and media noted that CVS’s prescription volume and pharmacy operations remain solid, while biosimilar and AI initiatives may support long-term cost control and affordability efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Pieces discussing Jim Cramer’s prior favorable view on CVS and articles questioning whether the stock is still attractive mainly reinforce sentiment around the name, but do not add new fundamental information.

Pieces discussing Jim Cramer’s prior favorable view on CVS and articles questioning whether the stock is still attractive mainly reinforce sentiment around the name, but do not add new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Some articles pointed to ongoing structural pressure in the PBM business and the risk that temporary insurance profit strength may not fully offset longer-term margin challenges.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $90.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company's 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.03. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Argus cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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