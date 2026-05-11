Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,376 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 41,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 59.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 287,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $99,147,000 after purchasing an additional 86,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,691,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth said it will eliminate prior authorization for 30% of healthcare services, a potentially investor-friendly move that may streamline care and reduce complaints about insurer approvals. UnitedHealth to Eliminate Prior Authorization for 30% of Healthcare Services

UnitedHealth said it will eliminate prior authorization for 30% of healthcare services, a potentially investor-friendly move that may streamline care and reduce complaints about insurer approvals. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for UnitedHealth, signaling confidence in longer-term profitability, and kept a Buy rating on the stock.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for UnitedHealth, signaling confidence in longer-term profitability, and kept a Buy rating on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth was highlighted in commentary about value stocks and recovery prospects, which may support investor interest but does not appear to be a direct fundamental catalyst. UnitedHealth: Watch The Recovery In Action

UnitedHealth was highlighted in commentary about value stocks and recovery prospects, which may support investor interest but does not appear to be a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research cut near-term and Q4 2027 earnings estimates, which is a headwind, but the revisions were not as central as the company’s policy change and may reflect more cautious forecasting rather than a major deterioration. Bullish Quarterly Results: 3 Companies Raising Guidance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $389.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $378.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $379.49 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $387.21. The firm has a market cap of $344.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $304.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 66.77%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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