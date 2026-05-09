Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,412 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 20,471 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $44,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $1,600,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,821,522.52. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,214,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,153,389.24. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 167,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,975,804 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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