Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Position Raised by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,044 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 85,156 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Crown worth $25,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Crown by 507.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 89,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 74,814 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in Crown by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Crown by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,666,360 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,668,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Crown by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $142,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,789 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 84.0% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 317,563 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,935 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Crown Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of CCK stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $116.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average is $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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