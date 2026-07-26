Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,302 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 63,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Crown worth $47,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Crown Holdings to $135 from $131 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Crown Holdings to $135 from $131 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Crown Holdings declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, which can appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued shareholder returns. Press release

Crown Holdings declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, which can appeal to income-focused investors and signals continued shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remained constructive after the earnings beat, including Truist reaffirming Buy and Wells Fargo lifting its price target to $127, which adds to the bullish tone around the stock. Article

Several analysts remained constructive after the earnings beat, including Truist reaffirming Buy and Wells Fargo lifting its price target to $127, which adds to the bullish tone around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: UBS reportedly kept a Hold rating, indicating some analysts see the shares as fairly valued after the recent rally. UBS Hold report

UBS reportedly kept a Hold rating, indicating some analysts see the shares as fairly valued after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reportedly downgraded Crown to Neutral after the strong run-up, which may reflect concerns that much of the good news is already priced in. Seeking Alpha report

Crown Stock Performance

CCK stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.16. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $121.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.33. Crown had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCK

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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