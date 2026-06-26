CryoPort, Inc. $CYRX Shares Bought by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX - Free Report) by 251.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,775 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 132,940 shares during the quarter. CryoPort comprises approximately 1.2% of Penbrook Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of CryoPort worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CryoPort by 285.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,596 shares of the company's stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 194,482 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,098 shares of the company's stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,876 shares of the company's stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CryoPort alerts: Sign Up

CryoPort Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $800.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.90. CryoPort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 41.57%.The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 million. Research analysts predict that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CryoPort

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 169,427 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $2,756,577.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,259.50. This represents a 60.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $486,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,587,633.93. The trade was a 23.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 227,641 shares of company stock worth $3,622,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYRX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CryoPort from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CryoPort from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CryoPort from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CryoPort from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYRX

CryoPort Profile

CryoPort, Inc NASDAQ: CYRX is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort's product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CryoPort, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CryoPort wasn't on the list.

While CryoPort currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here