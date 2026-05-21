Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,440 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 458.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 738.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 380,854 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $104,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 820.8% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 9,760 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 1,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.61, for a total value of $1,211,243.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,129.04. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 1,902 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total value of $1,464,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,945 shares in the company, valued at $31,527,650. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,283 shares of company stock worth $65,989,618. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $595.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $500.00 price target on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $733.71.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $751.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $548.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26 and a beta of 1.98. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $103.73 and a 52 week high of $841.31.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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