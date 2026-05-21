Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 11,279 Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:JCI opened at $137.62 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $96.01 and a 1 year high of $147.32. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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