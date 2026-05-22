Csenge Advisory Group Sells 6,325 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group's holdings in Progressive were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Progressive alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,261,140 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $12,584,067,000 after purchasing an additional 593,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,808,762 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,373,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,704,197 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,384,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,167,940 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,757,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,196,111 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,036,230,000 after acquiring an additional 197,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company's stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $199.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.29. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $191.75 and a fifty-two week high of $289.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Progressive's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.03%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.05, for a total transaction of $460,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive owned 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,062.50. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 3,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $745,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,348 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,776. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,933 shares of company stock worth $1,441,564. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $247.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Progressive to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $239.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

More Progressive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Progressive reported April net premiums written rose 6% year over year to $7.28 billion, while net income increased 10% and EPS climbed to $1.86, signaling continued top-line growth and profitability. Progressive Reports April 2026 Results

Progressive reported April net premiums written rose 6% year over year to $7.28 billion, while net income increased 10% and EPS climbed to $1.86, signaling continued top-line growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on PGR to $222 from $218, suggesting some Wall Street confidence in the stock’s valuation. Benzinga coverage of Wells Fargo target raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target on PGR to $222 from $218, suggesting some Wall Street confidence in the stock’s valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and investor attention has been elevated, with recent coverage benchmarking Progressive against other property & casualty insurers and highlighting the stock’s strong operating track record.

Analyst and investor attention has been elevated, with recent coverage benchmarking Progressive against other property & casualty insurers and highlighting the stock’s strong operating track record. Negative Sentiment: The company’s combined ratio worsened to 90.2 from 84.9 a year earlier, indicating higher losses/expenses relative to premiums and raising questions about underwriting efficiency. Progressive April 2026 Financial Results

The company’s combined ratio worsened to 90.2 from 84.9 a year earlier, indicating higher losses/expenses relative to premiums and raising questions about underwriting efficiency. Negative Sentiment: Revenue came in below some expectations in the company’s prior quarterly report, which may be tempering enthusiasm despite the strong April update.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Progressive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Progressive wasn't on the list.

While Progressive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here