CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 425,898 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $32,825,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SS&C Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,987,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,093,819 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,009,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,251 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $178,337,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,123,578 shares of the technology company's stock worth $163,664,000 after purchasing an additional 102,252 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,911,042 shares of the technology company's stock worth $147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $78.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $89.93.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare organizations. Its offerings support investment management, fund administration, accounting, trading, reporting, regulatory compliance, and other operational needs. The company serves a range of clients, including asset managers, hedge funds, banks, insurers, pension funds, and healthcare organizations. Its products include platforms for portfolio and wealth management, alternative investments, insurance administration, and financial operations, alongside services such as fund accounting, transfer agency, and business-process outsourcing.

Further Reading

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