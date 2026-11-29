Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 867,800 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $40,361,000. CSX accounts for 1.3% of Avala Global LP's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,655,277,000. XXEC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $765,595,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $1,598,962,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $950,325,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $747,001,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CSX Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ CSX opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company's fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. CSX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Zillmer sold 19,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $999,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 334,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,125,125.36. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation is a transportation company whose principal business is operating a freight railroad. Through its CSX Transportation subsidiary, the company moves goods by rail and provides intermodal services that combine rail with truck transportation. Its freight includes merchandise such as chemicals, agricultural products, forest products, metals and automotive goods, as well as coal and intermodal shipments. CSX also offers related services, including rail-to-truck transfers and connections with other railroads and transportation providers.

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