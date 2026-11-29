PointState Capital LP cut its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX - Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,562,054 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 990,009 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 0.2% of PointState Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of CSX worth $72,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,655,277,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,598,962,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,364,986 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,319,256,000 after acquiring an additional 322,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $950,325,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 5.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,070,165 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $886,953,000 after acquiring an additional 932,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Zillmer sold 19,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $999,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 334,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,125,125.36. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ CSX opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. CSX Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. CSX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut CSX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CSX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSX

About CSX

CSX Corporation is a transportation company whose principal business is operating a freight railroad. Through its CSX Transportation subsidiary, the company moves goods by rail and provides intermodal services that combine rail with truck transportation. Its freight includes merchandise such as chemicals, agricultural products, forest products, metals and automotive goods, as well as coal and intermodal shipments. CSX also offers related services, including rail-to-truck transfers and connections with other railroads and transportation providers.

See Also

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