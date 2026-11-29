Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX - Free Report) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,126 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 774,979 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in CSX were worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $7,655,277,000. XXEC Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $765,595,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,598,962,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,325,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CSX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.20.

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CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78. CSX Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. CSX's payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Zillmer sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $999,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 334,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,125,125.36. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation is a transportation company whose principal business is operating a freight railroad. Through its CSX Transportation subsidiary, the company moves goods by rail and provides intermodal services that combine rail with truck transportation. Its freight includes merchandise such as chemicals, agricultural products, forest products, metals and automotive goods, as well as coal and intermodal shipments. CSX also offers related services, including rail-to-truck transfers and connections with other railroads and transportation providers.

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