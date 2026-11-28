Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,070,165 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 932,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of CSX worth $886,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raffa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at $30,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 11.6% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 172.2% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,303 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company's stock.

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CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. CSX's dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CSX from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus set a $56.00 price target on CSX in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.20.

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Insider Transactions at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John Zillmer sold 19,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $999,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 334,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,125,125.36. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation is a transportation company whose principal business is operating a freight railroad. Through its CSX Transportation subsidiary, the company moves goods by rail and provides intermodal services that combine rail with truck transportation. Its freight includes merchandise such as chemicals, agricultural products, forest products, metals and automotive goods, as well as coal and intermodal shipments. CSX also offers related services, including rail-to-truck transfers and connections with other railroads and transportation providers.

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