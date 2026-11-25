Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX - Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975,005 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 591,025 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of CSX worth $91,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $693,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,145,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $7,609,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $6,598,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $6,248,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CSX Trading Up 0.4%

CSX opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. CSX Corporation has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.96 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. CSX's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Zillmer sold 19,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $999,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 334,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,125,125.36. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation is a freight transportation company that operates one of the largest rail networks in the eastern United States. Its rail system serves customers across much of the eastern U.S., as well as parts of Canada, and connects with other railroads and ports. CSX transports a broad range of goods, including chemicals, agricultural and food products, automobiles, minerals, forest products, coal and intermodal freight. Its services include rail transportation, intermodal shipping that combines rail and truck transport, and related logistics and supply-chain services.

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