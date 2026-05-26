CubeSmart $CUBE Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 168.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,496 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 69,976 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC's holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,358 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,381,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,808,000 after acquiring an additional 193,467 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 153,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $1,537,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of CubeSmart from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CUBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,148 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $949,530.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 205,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,411,438.14. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.0%

CUBE opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.25 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.30%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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