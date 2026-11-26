State Street Corp reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,882,664 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 11,192,902 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.87% of CubeSmart worth $408,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essential Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 594.7% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 145.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 38.1% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey Foster sold 22,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $995,766.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 205,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,092.04. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Evercore downgraded CubeSmart from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on CubeSmart from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CUBE opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $46.41. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.98.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $293.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 30.17%. CubeSmart's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-storage real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates storage facilities in the United States. Its facilities provide rental storage space for individuals and businesses, with options that may include climate-controlled units and storage for vehicles, depending on the location. In addition to operating its own properties, CubeSmart provides management services for self-storage facilities owned by third parties. Its locations serve customers in markets across the country, including major metropolitan areas.

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