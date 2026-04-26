Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $47.04 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,040 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $47,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $271.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $193.25 and a one year high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $260.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. Apple's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Phillip Securities raised Apple from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

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