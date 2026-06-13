Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $36.01 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 1,612.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,665 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 146,576 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price target on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:UNP opened at $272.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock's fifty day moving average is $262.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.69. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $279.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here