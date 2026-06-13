Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 22,408 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336,590 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 22,408 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cullen Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Genuine Parts worth $164,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,471,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $193,347,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,774.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,234,984 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $151,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,300 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 422.5% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 932,596 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $129,258,000 after acquiring an additional 754,117 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $65,551,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of GPC opened at $103.69 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $151.57. The business's fifty day moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average is $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is 988.37%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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