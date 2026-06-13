Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 547,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 90,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 10,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $43.90 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.56.

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Key Stories Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

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About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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