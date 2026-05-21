Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,422 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 52,039 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 640.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468,869 shares of the company's stock worth $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the company's stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 49,904 shares of the company's stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $45.07 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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