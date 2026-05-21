Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,732 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 32,410 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 6,069.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 240.1% in the third quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 44,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 31,567 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,443,137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $279,788,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $417,411,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Prologis Stock Up 1.4%

PLD stock opened at $144.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $145.44. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $137.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.12.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is 107.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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