Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 215.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company's stock worth $537,736,000 after acquiring an additional 175,960 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 51.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,767,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,909,000 after purchasing an additional 176,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 596,087 shares of the company's stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 95,423 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.17. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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