Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,926 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 11,770 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intel

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Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $595.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.13 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Mkm raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. KGI Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a report on Monday, January 26th. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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