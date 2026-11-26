First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (TXSE:CFR - Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,034 shares of the bank's stock after selling 176,552 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $69,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $1,133,453,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,218,249 shares of the bank's stock worth $497,292,000 after acquiring an additional 118,313 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,839,523 shares of the bank's stock worth $433,510,000 after purchasing an additional 61,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,722 shares of the bank's stock valued at $165,966,000 after buying an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,297,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $171.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 2,406 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $377,982.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,582.60. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $85,290.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,631.24. The trade was a 62.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $922,169 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of TXSE CFR opened at $145.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.98 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.12.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (TXSE:CFR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.19 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 23.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cullen/Frost Bankers's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Its principal subsidiary, Frost Bank, provides banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses. Frost Bank’s services include consumer and commercial banking, lending, treasury management, and wealth management, including trust and investment services. The company primarily serves customers across Texas through its branches and digital banking channels. The company traces its roots to 1868, when Thomas Claiborne Frost established a mercantile business in San Antonio; banking became part of the business later in the 19th century.

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