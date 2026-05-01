Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 12,400 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 953.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Netflix by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 166,666 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 150,181 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 909.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 263,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $24,744,000 after purchasing an additional 237,764 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Netflix by 867.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,440,631 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $322,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,818 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Netflix by 926.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,125 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Netflix by 1,019.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 5,920 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,382,013 shares of company stock valued at $127,482,296. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

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Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $394.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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