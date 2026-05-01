Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,963 shares of the game software company's stock after selling 11,082 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $999,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,770,157.10. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $498,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,645,878.79. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,159. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $188.30.

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Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.1%

EA opened at $202.37 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.19 and a 12 month high of $204.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.17.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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