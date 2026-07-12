Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $14.57 Million Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,687 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 5,341 shares during the period. Lowe's Companies makes up 1.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.6%

Lowe's Companies stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,786. The firm has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.20 and a 200-day moving average of $242.73. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.40 and a 52 week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $228.00 to $202.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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