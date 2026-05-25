Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $15.39 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 30,194 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. President Capital increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.27.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $215.33 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $196.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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