Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Maseco LLP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,334 from $1,251 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence that the company still has meaningful upside after its recent run. Benzinga article

Bank of America raised its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,334 from $1,251 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence that the company still has meaningful upside after its recent run. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced that its Phase 2 neuropathic pain trial reached completion, adding another potentially valuable pipeline asset beyond its blockbuster GLP-1 franchise. TipRanks article

Lilly announced that its Phase 2 neuropathic pain trial reached completion, adding another potentially valuable pipeline asset beyond its blockbuster GLP-1 franchise. Positive Sentiment: News flow highlighting record GLP-1 adoption and accelerating sales remains supportive, since Lilly’s obesity and diabetes drugs continue to be the main driver of earnings momentum. Motley Fool article

News flow highlighting record GLP-1 adoption and accelerating sales remains supportive, since Lilly’s obesity and diabetes drugs continue to be the main driver of earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Additional analyst commentary has been upbeat, with other firms also lifting targets and framing Lilly as one of the strongest growth names in healthcare. TheStreet article

Additional analyst commentary has been upbeat, with other firms also lifting targets and framing Lilly as one of the strongest growth names in healthcare. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional buying and “best mutual funds” lists suggest Lilly remains a favored large-cap healthcare holding, but this is more a sentiment indicator than a direct catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

Institutional buying and “best mutual funds” lists suggest Lilly remains a favored large-cap healthcare holding, but this is more a sentiment indicator than a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Tampa General’s lawsuit over allegedly pulled 340B discounts adds legal and reimbursement risk, which could create some investor caution around Lilly’s pricing and hospital-channel relationships. Healthcare Finance News article

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of LLY stock traded down $27.89 on Friday, hitting $1,189.06. 2,008,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,249.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,098.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1,033.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.81 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $1,370.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.41.

Get Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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