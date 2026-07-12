Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $6.80 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,897 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,064 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.32.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $140.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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