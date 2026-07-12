Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in The New York Times Company $NYT

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,672 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,638 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of New York Times worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,748 shares of the company's stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $4,945,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 97,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 13.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 263,581 shares of the company's stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company's stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on New York Times from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on New York Times from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on New York Times

Key Headlines Impacting New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $320,819.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,133,496. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,944.22. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 17,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,920 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

NYT stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,283. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $87.10. The company's 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.93 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. New York Times's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

See Also

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