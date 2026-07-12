Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,974 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 target price on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $609.68.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.06. The company had a trading volume of 662,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,062. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $521.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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