Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 5,716 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,106 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 2.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $35,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,809,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock worth $861,401,000 after buying an additional 865,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,162,741 shares of the technology company's stock worth $610,239,000 after buying an additional 849,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in International Business Machines by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,382,695,000 after purchasing an additional 725,191 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $296.18.

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International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $231.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $217.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $220.72 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $243.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.42%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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