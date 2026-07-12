Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 7,800 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Welltower were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,154,349,000 after buying an additional 2,643,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,431,769 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,805,411,000 after buying an additional 915,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,760,328 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,751,134,000 after buying an additional 506,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $5,466,264,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,403,258 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,787,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho set a $239.00 target price on Welltower in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.72.

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Welltower Stock Down 0.3%

Welltower stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.32. 2,531,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,990. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.92 and a 52-week high of $239.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50-day moving average price is $216.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.53%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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