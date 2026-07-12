Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 9,185 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,117 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,185 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $276.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.46. 4,141,464 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,345,491. The company has a market cap of $283.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential.

Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds.

Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds. Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends.

Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today.

A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly.

Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly. Negative Sentiment: No major company-specific negative catalyst was reported in the latest articles, though one market note said TXN underperformed peers despite gains, suggesting investors may still be selective within the chip sector.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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