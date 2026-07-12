Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,858 shares of company stock worth $41,672,900. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $439.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADI continues to benefit from strong operating results, including a recent earnings beat, revenue growth of 37.2% year over year, and quarterly guidance that remains above prior expectations, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook.

ADI continues to benefit from strong operating results, including a recent earnings beat, revenue growth of 37.2% year over year, and quarterly guidance that remains above prior expectations, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple Buy ratings and an average price target above the current trading range, suggesting analysts still see upside in Analog Devices.

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple Buy ratings and an average price target above the current trading range, suggesting analysts still see upside in Analog Devices. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility and the company’s more than $1 billion Oregon facility expansion, both of which improve financial flexibility and reinforce long-term growth capacity. Analog Devices (ADI) Could Be 16% Undervalued As It Secures A $3.0b Credit Facility

Earlier coverage highlighted a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility and the company’s more than $1 billion Oregon facility expansion, both of which improve financial flexibility and reinforce long-term growth capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market articles said ADI has generally outperformed the broader market, but also noted it lagged some semiconductor peers on certain trading days, pointing to steady but not decisive momentum. Analog Devices (ADI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Recent market articles said ADI has generally outperformed the broader market, but also noted it lagged some semiconductor peers on certain trading days, pointing to steady but not decisive momentum. Negative Sentiment: Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale was disclosed and appears routine, but insider selling can still slightly weigh on investor sentiment. SEC Form 4 for Ray Stata transaction

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,325,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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