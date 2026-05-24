Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires New Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,650 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $262,291,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Up 11.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $238.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $251.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $247.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 38.70%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here