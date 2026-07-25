Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys New Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% during the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lam Research Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $305.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.81. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Article Title

Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Article Title

Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Article Title

The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Article Title

Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Article Title

Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues Lam Research could be “dead money” over the next few years, reflecting valuation and return concerns that may be weighing on the stock. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lam Research from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $360.51.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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