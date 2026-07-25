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Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Canadian National Railway logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 132.9% in the first quarter, ending with 32,950 shares worth about $3.38 million.
  • Canadian National Railway reported strong second-quarter results, with EPS of $1.50 beating estimates and revenue rising 11.3% year over year. The company also raised its 2026 guidance and volume outlook.
  • The railway declared a quarterly dividend of $0.915 per share and remains a closely watched stock among analysts, who currently have a Moderate Buy consensus target of $132.12.
  • Five stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway.

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 132.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,950 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 354 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Canadian National Railway

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: CNI posted second-quarter earnings of $2.08 per share, well above the $1.39 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year, signaling stronger operational performance. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 guidance and increased its volume outlook, which suggests management expects demand trends and network utilization to remain supportive. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: CN also announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.915 per share, reinforcing its capital-return profile for income-focused investors. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: CN and Union Pacific announced an agreement to improve North American rail connectivity, which could create new cross-border service opportunities and expand customer access. Article Title

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.8%

CNI stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The business's 50-day moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway's payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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