Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 514,735 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,587 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $45,280,000 after buying an additional 82,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $17,336,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business's fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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