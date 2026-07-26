Cumberland Partners Ltd Lowers Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,419 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 719 shares of the technology company's stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VEEV

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,296.92. This represents a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV Stock a Buy: Cloud Software for Life Sciences

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $186.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.05 and a 1-year high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $857.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Veeva Systems's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Veeva Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems to strong-buy and later set a $232 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Tickerreport.com

Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems to and later set a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is being supported by articles highlighting Veeva as a cash-heavy stock with financial stability, which may appeal to defensive growth investors. Yahoo Finance

Investor interest is being supported by articles highlighting Veeva as a with financial stability, which may appeal to defensive growth investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary points to steady execution and attractive P/E multiples , reinforcing the view that Veeva’s fundamentals remain solid ahead of its next earnings report. Seeking Alpha

Recent commentary points to and , reinforcing the view that Veeva’s fundamentals remain solid ahead of its next earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles focus on what to expect from Veeva’s next earnings release and broader analyst sentiment, suggesting the stock may remain sensitive to upcoming guidance and results. MSN

Several recent articles focus on what to expect from Veeva’s next earnings release and broader analyst sentiment, suggesting the stock may remain sensitive to upcoming guidance and results. Negative Sentiment: The stock had recently declined more than the broader market, reminding investors that near-term volatility remains a risk despite the positive analyst coverage. Yahoo Finance

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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