Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,000 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,454 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 921.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,214 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $19,601,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,660 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $78,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 980 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 5.6%

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,728.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $648.23 and a twelve month high of $2,073.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,835.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,568.67.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.45 by $2.08. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.53 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Key Stories Impacting Comfort Systems USA

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Glj Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,015.43.

Read Our Latest Report on FIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total value of $2,599,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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