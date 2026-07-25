Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 19,025 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,025 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Vistra were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,729,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $574,499,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $322,660,000. Amundi raised its position in Vistra by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,949,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,524,000 after buying an additional 817,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vistra by 585.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,425,000 after buying an additional 775,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 232,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,152,000. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $824,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,825.60. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $163.15 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.47. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $132.66 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.229 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's payout ratio is 15.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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