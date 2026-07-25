Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 2,070 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,395 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shum Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 321 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company's stock.

Get BlackRock alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BlackRock from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,165.00 to $1,364.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,270.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,258.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,304.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,054.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,029.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,042.05. The stock has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $917.39 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 15.01%. BlackRock's revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 55.63 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $5.73 dividend. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. BlackRock's payout ratio is 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackRock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here